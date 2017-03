LONDON, April 10 888 Holdings Plc

* Group revenue rose 11 percent year-on-year to $114 million in Q1

* As at 31 March 2014, 888 had 16.3 million casino, poker and sport real money registered customer accounts

* Q2 trading to date has continued to be strong and in line with trends seen in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)