Aug 5 888 Holdings Plc

* As at 30 june 2014, 888 had 16.8 million casino, poker and sport real money registered customer accounts, representing an increase of 17% from 30 june 2013

* Continue to look forward with confidence as we further develop business

* Trading during q3 has continued to be strong, with revenue during july 2014 more than 15% higher than july 2013

* Q2 group revenue was us$111 million (q2 2013: us$97 million), an increase of 15% year on year