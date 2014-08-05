UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 5 888 Holdings Plc
* As at 30 june 2014, 888 had 16.8 million casino, poker and sport real money registered customer accounts, representing an increase of 17% from 30 june 2013
* Continue to look forward with confidence as we further develop business
* Trading during q3 has continued to be strong, with revenue during july 2014 more than 15% higher than july 2013
* Q2 group revenue was us$111 million (q2 2013: us$97 million), an increase of 15% year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources