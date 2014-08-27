LONDON Aug 27 888 Holdings Plc

* Richard Kilsby intends to retire as non- executive chairman of board following company's 2015 annual general meeting

* CEO Brian Mattingley to become executive chairman at that point.

* Chief Operating Office Itai Frieberger to join board.