June 10 8point3 Energy Partners LP, formed by solar companies First Solar Inc and SunPower Corp , said it expects its initial public offering to be priced between $19 and $21 per share.

The offering of 20 million Class A shares is expected to raise about $420 million and value 8point3 Energy at about $1.49 billion at the top end of the expected price range. (1.usa.gov/1KqcloS)

Goldman Sachs & Co, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities and J.P. Morgan are among the underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)