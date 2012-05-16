BRIEF-Greenspace Brands qtrly net revenue $9.0 mln vs $2.9 mln
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 EPS $0.87 vs $0.03 year earlier
* Q4 revenue $24.2 mln vs $18.2 mln year earlier
May 16 Internet telephone company 8x8 Inc posted a higher quarterly profit helped by higher revenue from its business customers.
Shares of the company rose as much as 11 percent after closing at $3.86 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $63.9 million, or 87 cents per share, from $2 million, or 3 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company reported 4 cents per share.
Revenue rose 33 percent to $24.2 million. Revenue from business customers increased 44 percent to $22.8 million.
Average monthly revenue per business customer rose to $244 from $204. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Capital Research Global Investors reports a 6 percent passive stake in Agrium Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kkDjtD] Further company coverage:
* Noble Energy Inc - Organic capital expenditures for 2017 are estimated to be between $2.3 and $2.6 billion