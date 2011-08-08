Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Q1 EPS $0.25 vs est $0.27
* Q1 rev $368.3 mln vs est $365.3 mln (Follows alerts)
Aug 8 Discount chain 99 Cents Only Stores posted second-quarter sales above market expectations, but its profit missed Wall Street as gross margins decreased on rising product and freight costs.
For the quarter ended July 2, the company earned $17.7 million, or 25 cents a share, compared with $16.8 million, or 24 cents a share, last year.
The sales rose 6.3 percent to $368.3 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 27 cents a share, on revenue of $365.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
99 Cents said its sales in stores open for at least one year rose 5.9 percent. Gross margin decreased 10 basis points to 40.4 percent from 40.5 percent last year.
Shares of the company closed at $16.33 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.