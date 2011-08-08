* Q1 EPS $0.25 vs est $0.27

Aug 8 Discount chain 99 Cents Only Stores posted second-quarter sales above market expectations, but its profit missed Wall Street as gross margins decreased on rising product and freight costs.

For the quarter ended July 2, the company earned $17.7 million, or 25 cents a share, compared with $16.8 million, or 24 cents a share, last year.

The sales rose 6.3 percent to $368.3 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 27 cents a share, on revenue of $365.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

99 Cents said its sales in stores open for at least one year rose 5.9 percent. Gross margin decreased 10 basis points to 40.4 percent from 40.5 percent last year.

Shares of the company closed at $16.33 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.