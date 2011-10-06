Oct 6 Private equity firm Ares Capital Management has emerged as a frontrunner to buy dollar chain 99 Cents Only Stores , the New York Post reported.

Ares has made an offer of about $22 a share, topping rival Leonard Green & Partners' offer, the Post said, citing two sources close to the situation.

In March, Leonard Green and the Schiffer-Gold family, which owns about a third of 99 Cents' stock, offered $19.09 per share for the company.

The Post also reported on Thursday that private equity firm Apollo Management had dropped out of the running for the dollar chain unable to arrange the funds.

In September, the Post had said Apollo Management was weighing a $24 a share bid for 99 Cents. The report also said that Leonard Green was mulling a final offer that would be higher than its prior proposal of $1.3 billion.

The Schiffer-Gold family was willing to support either Apollo or Leonard Green, and sell most of its shares to the winning bidder, the paper had said.

Ares, Leonard Green, and 99 cents were not immediately available for comment.

Shares of 99 Cents were up 8 percent at $20.01 in afternoon trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)