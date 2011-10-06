* Ares Capital submitted offer for 99 Cents -source
* Ares offer may top bid from Leonard Green -NYPost
Oct 6 99 Cents Only Stores NDN.N has
received a takeover offer from private equity firm Ares Capital
Corp (ARCC.O) that rivals an existing bid from Leonard Green &
Partners, a source familiar with the situation said on
Thursday.
The New York Post reported that Ares made a binding offer
in the range of $22 a share, or about $1.55 billion, topping
Leonard Green's offer, which is in the range of $20 a share, or
$1.41 billion.
Shares of 99 Cents gained 8.4 percent to close at $20.05 on
Thursday.
Ares, Leonard Green and 99 Cents could not be immediately
reached for comment.
In March, Leonard Green and the Schiffer-Gold family, which
owns about a third of 99 Cents' stock, offered $19.09 per share
for the company. [ID:nL3E7EB1XS]
The New York Post also reported on Thursday that private
equity firm Apollo Management [APOLO.UL] had dropped out of the
running for the dollar chain after being unable to arrange the
funds.
In September, the New York Post had said Apollo Management
was weighing a $24 a share bid for 99 Cents. The report also
said that Leonard Green was mulling a final offer that would be
higher than its prior proposal of $1.3 billion.

The Schiffer-Gold family was willing to support either
Apollo or Leonard Green, and sell most of its shares to the
winning bidder, the paper had said.
