BEIJING May 15 Chinese low cost carrier 9 Air has placed an order for 50 Boeing 737 jets, becoming the second Chinese carrier which operates an all-Boeing fleet, the U.S. aircraft maker said.

The order includes some of Boeing Co's next-generation 737 jets and 737 MAX, according to a statement posted on its website late on Wednesday. The deal could be worth more than $3.80 billion based on list prices.

9 Air is a newly founded budget subsidiary of privately owned Juneyao Airlines. It plans to launch domestic flights from the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou later this year and expand into Southeast Asia in the future, its chairman told Reuters in March.

Xiamen Airlines, a subsidiary of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd , also has a full Boeing fleet. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Anand Basu)