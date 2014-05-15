BEIJING May 15 Chinese low cost carrier 9 Air
has placed an order for 50 Boeing 737 jets, becoming the
second Chinese carrier which operates an all-Boeing fleet, the
U.S. aircraft maker said.
The order includes some of Boeing Co's next-generation 737
jets and 737 MAX, according to a statement posted on its website
late on Wednesday. The deal could be worth more than $3.80
billion based on list prices.
9 Air is a newly founded budget subsidiary of privately
owned Juneyao Airlines. It plans to launch domestic flights from
the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou later this year and
expand into Southeast Asia in the future, its chairman told
Reuters in March.
Xiamen Airlines, a subsidiary of China Southern Airlines Co
Ltd , also has a full Boeing fleet.
