May 10 What could be more American than
standing in a backyard at a barbecue while holding a beer on the
Memorial Day weekend in the United States? Budweiser thinks it
has the answer: Holding a beer called America.
The brewer said on Tuesday it is renaming its eponymous
Budweiser brew as "America" starting May 23 and through to the
presidential election in November in an effort to "inspire
drinkers to celebrate America."
The temporary renaming, to be accompanied by cans and
bottles adorned with U.S. icons such as the Statue of Liberty,
phrases from the Pledge of Allegiance and lyrics from "America
the Beautiful" and "The Star Spangled Banner," also coincides
with the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The marketing effort sent both Budweiser and "America"
trending on Twitter in the U.S. Tuesday, with social media users
reacting in befuddlement and amusement.
"Pretty cheeky for Budweiser to rename its beer 'America'
considering it's now a Belgian company," tweeted T.C. Sottek
(@chillmage), the managing editor of technology news site Verge.
Budweiser is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, a
company headquartered in Belgium.
"'No officer I am not drunk, I've only had 15 Americas. Are
you really going to arrest me for enjoying some nice cold
freedom?' @Budweiser," tweeted Meme (@ArturoChaidez).
(Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Alan Crosby)