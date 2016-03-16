UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Anheuser-Busch InBev will raise 13.25bn from a six-part bond issue on Wednesday, smashing European corporate bond records, with demand surpassing 31bn, according to a lead bank.
The brewer has set final terms on its multi-tranche trade.
It will price a 1.25bn four-year FRN at 75bp over three-month Euribor on books of 2.3bn.
A 1.75bn four-year tranche will price at 65bp over mid-swaps on books of 3.7bn.
A 2bn six-year will price at 80bp over mid-swaps on books of 4.98bn.
A 2.5bn nine-year will price at 100bp over mid-swaps on books of 6bn.
A 3bn 12-year will price at 120bp over mid-swaps on books of 8.1bn.
A 2.75bn 20-year will price at 170bp over mid-swaps on books of 6.8bn.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING and Santander are global coordinators, and active bookrunners are Banca IMI, Mizuho and Rabobank.
AB InBev is rated A2 by Moody's (negative watch) and A- by Standard & Poor's (stable). (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy)
