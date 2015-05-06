PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 28
March 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS May 6 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, increased profit by slightly more than expected as it made up for lower beer volumes with price hikes and higher-priced beers.
First-quarter core profit (EBITDA) rose by 11.1 percent on a like-for-like basis to $3.97 billion. That compared with the $3.93 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Overall volumes declined by 1.2 percent, principally due to a 6.0 percent fall in sales to wholesalers in the United States. This was because of a large ramp up in those sales a year earlier to build inventories ahead of union negotiations. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
SINGAPORE, March 28 Chevron has started production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the third of three production units at the Gorgon LNG project in Australia, the company said on Tuesday.