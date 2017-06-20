(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 19 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初於2017年6月14日發布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1025145">Correction: Fitch Affirms China United Property Insurance at 'A-'; Outlook Stable 惠譽評級已確認中華聯合財產保險有限公司（中華財險）的保險公司財務實力評級為‘A-’（強勁），評級展望為穩定。 關鍵評級驅動因素 該評級是在公司的獨立信用評估的基礎上上調了一個子級得到的，因為中華財險由中國東方資產管理公司（東方資產，A/穩定）持有。 獨立信用評估反映出中華財險不斷改善的法定償付能力充足率、其在農業保險方面具有的競爭優勢、利用再保險緩解承保波動性、以及過往的經營盈利能力。評級還將公司波動的經營 業績、其主要業務——車險業務面臨的競爭壓力、及增高的財務槓桿率納入了考量。 中華財險由東方資產最終持有，東方資產通過持有中華聯合保險集團股份有限公 司（中華保險集團）51%的股份控制中華財險，中華控股對中華財險的持股比例為87.93%。惠譽預計，隨著中華財險的持續發展，東方資產這一國有企業會對其提供資產管理 和資本金的支持。 中華財險具有充足的資本金水平和適當的槓桿率。2016年底，公司在中國風險導向的償付能力體系（簡稱償二代）框架下的綜合償付能力充足率由2015年底的213%提升至 291%。2016年第四季度，中華財險發行了60億人民幣的次級債，來強化其法定資本金水平，但由此導致2016年底時的財務槓桿率升高至31%左右（2015年底時杠 桿率為零）。 公司的緩衝資本（按照惠譽的Prism FBM資本模型計算）及凈保費槓桿率仍然較低，儘管償付能力充足率有所提高。 2016年底時，公司的FBM資本金水平仍然為‘充足’，而2016年公司的凈保費槓桿率約為2.7倍，弱於獲得‘BBB’保險公司財務實力評級的非壽險企業的中值。 惠譽認為，儘管存在承保波動，中華財險的財務業績和收入強勁。公司2016年的承保利潤率降低，部分原因是2013年特大火災結案後的賠款支付。儘管如此，過去三年內，中 華財險的平均綜合成本率為98.9%，優於獲得‘A’級保險公司財務實力評級的保險公司的中值水平。 商業車險定價市場化也削弱了中華財險2016年的承保業績。公司的綜合成本率由2015年的99.2%升高至2016年的102.8%。公司已停止承保利潤微薄的商用車保 險，以改善業務質量。 中華財險是中國第五大非壽險保險公司，按原保費總額計，2016年其市場份額為4.2%。自1986年成立以來，公司一直積極地承保受政策支持的農業保險。惠譽預計中華財 險仍將是中華保險集團的主要利潤來源。 鑒於公司目前的業務組成和資本金水平，中華財險將持續依賴再保險來減少其巨災風險敞口。公司將其保費的7%左右分出給具有良好信用質量的多個再保險公司。大部分主要再保險 公司都具有‘A-’或以上的保險公司財務實力評級。 儘管中華財險對流動性較低的另類資產的投資進一步增加，但其風險資產敞口仍然可控。截至2016年底，公司對信託計劃、基礎設施債權計劃、和由保險資產管理公司所發行的資 產管理產品和基金的投資占公司總投資資產的32%左右，約為其股東權益的114%。 評級敏感性 可能導致評級下調的觸發事件包括： - 所有權結構發生重大變化，東方資產失去通過中華保險集團對中華財險的控股權； - 按惠譽Prism FBM資本模型計算，中華財險的資本金水平下降並長期低於‘充足’水平，或在償二代框架下計算的綜合償付能力充足率長期低於200%； - 承保盈利能力持續降低，綜合成本率長期高於103%，或 - 公司的財務槓桿率上升至高於35%。 鑒於中華財險按惠譽Prism FBM資本模型計算得出的較弱的資本金水平以及目前的信用指標，近期不太可能上調其評級。在中期內，可能導致評級上調的觸發事件包括： - 公司按惠譽Prism FBM資本模型計算的資本金水平提升至‘良好’或更高； - 公司經營業績的穩定性強化，且綜合成本率持續低於97%；並且 - 財務槓桿率維持在25%以下。 聯繫人： 首席分析師 Terrence Wong（王長泰） 董事 +852 2263 9920 惠譽國際評級有限公司 香港中環德輔道中68號 萬宜大廈19樓 第二分析師 Jeffrey Liew（劉思淇） 高級董事 +852 2263 9939 評級委員會主席 Wan Siew Wai（尹兆偉） 高級董事 +65 6796 7217 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 詳情參見<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新聞稿為中文譯本。如有疑問，請以英文版本為準。 Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001