Jan 19 Lithium-ion battery maker A123 Systems said it appointed Edward Kopkowski as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective Jan. 23.

Kopkowski, a 25-year veteran in the manufacturing industry, will be responsible for the company's global manufacturing operations and its advanced manufacturing engineering capabilities, the company said in a statement.

Kopkowski joins A123 from Dana Holding Corp, where he served as vice president of operational excellence.

Shares of A123 rose 3 percent to $2.26 in early morning trade on Wednesday on Nasdaq.