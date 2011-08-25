* Judge says overarching similarities between iPads and Galaxy Tabs

* Consumer electronics fair, IFA, takes place next week (Adds details of decision date, background)

DUESSELDORF, Germany Aug 25 An Apple injunction banning the sale of Samsung's new Galaxy Tab tablet computers in Germany will stay in place until at least Sept. 9, leaving Samsung in limbo during a key consumer electronics fair.

A German court said on Thursday it would deliver its ruling on that date, after hearing arguments from South Korean electronics giant Samsung and iPad maker Apple, which had argued that the Galaxy Tabs "slavishly" copied its design.

Samsung had asked for a decision before IFA, Europe's biggest consumer electronics fair, which takes place next week.

The judge said there were overarching similarities between Samsung's Galaxy Tabs, which are based on Google's Android platform, and Apple's iPad.

Patent lawsuits are becoming increasingly common between wireless industry players, as established companies seek to protect their markets from newcomers like Google.

Google agreed last week to buy Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion, largely for its vast portfolio of mobile patents. It will be the company's largest-ever acquisition. (Reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by Will Waterman)