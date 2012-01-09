* Director and interim CFO Michael Zhang resigns

* A-power has started search for new CFO and director (Follows alerts)

Jan 9 China's A-Power Energy Generation Systems Ltd said on Monday that its interim chief financial officer quit, the latest in a slew of resignations at the troubled green power company.

Yadong Michael Zhang, who held the posts of director, interim chief financial officer and vice president of A-Power, resigned on Friday.

A-Power, which provides power generation systems and makes wind turbines, has admitted to auditing problems amid a rash of scandals that have devastated the share prices of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.

The company, whose Nasdaq listing has been suspended, said it has started its search for a new chief financial officer and a new director.

Last June, the company said a director, two independent directors and an independent auditor had resigned. Another independent director resigned in July. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)