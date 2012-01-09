* Director and interim CFO Michael Zhang resigns
* A-power has started search for new CFO and director
Jan 9 China's A-Power Energy Generation
Systems Ltd said on Monday that its interim chief
financial officer quit, the latest in a slew of resignations at
the troubled green power company.
Yadong Michael Zhang, who held the posts of director,
interim chief financial officer and vice president of A-Power,
resigned on Friday.
A-Power, which provides power generation systems and makes
wind turbines, has admitted to auditing problems amid a rash of
scandals that have devastated the share prices of U.S.-listed
Chinese stocks.
The company, whose Nasdaq listing has been suspended, said
it has started its search for a new chief financial officer and
a new director.
Last June, the company said a director, two independent
directors and an independent auditor had resigned.
Another independent director resigned in July.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)