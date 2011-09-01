VIENNA, Sept 1 The chief executive of A-Tec said he would resign when he had found a strategic investor to help finish restructuring the troubled Austrian engineering conglomerate, most likely by the end of the year, an Austrian weekly reported on Thursday.

"This should not surprise anyone. My mission at A-Tec is over when we find an investor." CEO Mirko Kovats told Format, adding that he planned to leave before the end of the year.

A-Tec was not available for comment. Austrian news agency APA reported the company had confirmed the comments.

Last month, A-Tec forecast a 2011 operating profit if it was able to restructure as planned with the help of an investor.

The group became insolvent after its Austria Energy & Environment unit, which makes thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies, was forced into bankruptcy.

A-Tec began restructuring last year after failing to refinance a bond and obtain a bridge loan, its own insolvency largely caused by AE&E's losses. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Dan Lalor)