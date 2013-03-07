March 7 Michigan's attorney general is objecting
to bankrupt A123 Systems Inc's plan on how to pay
back its creditors, saying it calls for the improper transfer of
$125 million in tax credits provided by the state.
The objection represents the latest wrinkle in a difficult
and politically charged Chapter 11 bankruptcy process for A123,
the lithium-ion car battery maker that got $249 million in
federal grants.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette filed his objection
on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, reiterating
concerns he first raised in November over the proposed credit
transfer.
The company is seeking to shift $125.3 million in Michigan
tax credits to the U.S. unit of Wanxiang Group, China's largest
auto parts maker, which acquired Waltham, Massachusetts-based
A123 in January.
Michigan had provided the credits in 2009 as incentives for
A123 to construct facilities in the state and create jobs for
Michigan residents.
Schuette said the law that provided for the credits has been
repealed and that Wanxiang itself would need to have entered
into an agreement with Michigan to be eligible for the credits.
A123's proposed payout plan would reimburse unsecured
creditors for about 65 percent of their claims.
A lawyer for A123 did not immediately respond to a request
for comment on Thursday.
The company's October bankruptcy placed it firmly in the
limelight, coming during the heart of a U.S. presidential
election in which government spending was a key talking point.
Republican Mitt Romney, who eventually lost to President
Barack Obama, at the time characterized the bankruptcy as
evidence that his opponent was "gambling away billions of
taxpayer dollars."
The U.S. Department of Energy allotted about $90 billion for
various clean-energy programs through the administration's
stimulus package. Of that, at least $813 million went to energy
companies that eventually filed for bankruptcy, including the
grant to A123 and a loan to solar panel maker Solyndra.
A123 made headlines again in January, when its $260 million
deal to sell itself to Wanxiang's U.S. unit was met with
warnings from some lawmakers that the deal would transfer
sensitive technology developed with U.S. government money.
The U.S. government approved the deal on Jan. 28.
The case is A123 Systems Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 12-12859.