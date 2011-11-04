* A123 cuts 2011 revenue forecast after Fisker cuts orders
* CEO says Fisker decision unexpected, but temporary
* Shares fall as much as 13 percent on Nasdaq
(Adds background on Fisker, CEO quotes, updates shares)
Nov 4 Lithium-ion battery maker A123 Systems
AONE.O cut its full-year revenue outlook by 20 percent on
Friday after Fisker Automotive cut fourth-quarter orders for
battery packs.
In a statement, A123 Chief Executive David Vieau described
Fisker's decision as "unexpected." A123's shares tumbled as
much as 13 percent in early trading.
A123, founded by scientists linked to the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology, expects 2011 revenue to be between
$165 million and $180 million. It earlier expected revenue
between $210 million and $225 million.
"We are adjusting our 2011 revenue expectations due to an
unexpected reduction in orders for battery packs from Fisker
Automotive for the fourth quarter as it balances inventory
levels from all suppliers," Vieau said.
An A123 spokesman declined to say how much Fisker cut back
its orders. A123 reports third-quarter earnings on Nov. 9.
Battery packs for the Fisker Karma plug-in hybrid electric
vehicles represents a significant portion of A123's revenue,
Waltham, Massachusetts-based A123 has said in regulatory
filings.
Fisker has missed several launch dates for the Karma. In
July, the company gave its first Karma to actor Leonardo di
Caprio, who is also a Fisker investor. [ID:nN1E76P2DY]
In a statement, A123's Vieau said the company expects the
reduction in volume will be temporary because the Karma has
been certified in the United States and Europe, clearing the
way for vehicle sales.
In January 2010, A123 invested $20.5 million in cash and
stock in Fisker, receiving convertible preferred stock in
Fisker in return. A123 has warned investors that if Fisker
falls short of its strategic plan, A123 may not recover this
investment, resulting in a material loss.
A123 shares were 12.3 percent lower to $3.09.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore and Deepa Seetharaman
in Detroit; Editing by Maju Samuel and Derek Caney)
(bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223
8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))