EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 13)
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Aug 8 Lithium-ion battery maker A123 Systems Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss and said Wanxiang Group Corp, a Chinese maker of auto parts, will invest up to $450 million in the company.
A123 had warned last month that it had cash to fund its operations for only the next four to five months.
The company reported a second-quarter net loss of $82.9 million, or 56 cents per share, from $55.4 million, or 44 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 53 percent to $17 million. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* CEO says pursuing multiple M&A opportunities in China (Adds details, CEO comments)
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.