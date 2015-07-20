WELLINGTON, July 20 New Zealand dairy processor
a2 Milk Company Ltd rejected a takeover approach on
Monday, but said it was considering other potential suitors as
foreign firms circle dairy assets in the world's largest milk
exporting country.
Shares in a2 Milk, which has a market capitalisation of
about $323 million, slumped to a three-week low after it said it
had told Australia's Freedom Foods and U.S. food giant
Dean Foods that its offer for the company was it was not
in the interest of the firm or its shareholders.
"The Board does not consider that the proposal in the
Expression of Interest is compelling, and accordingly the Board
would not be in a position to recommend it to shareholders," the
company said in a statement, referring to the offer made in
June.
Shares in a2 fell as much as 9 percent to NZ$0.70, their
weakest since late June, as the niche processor said a takeover
offer was not imminent even though it was evaluating other
enquiries of interest.
The company, a small player in New Zealand's dairy industry,
produces liquid milk and milk formula containing a protein which
some drinkers consider to be easier to digest than regular milk,
It exports to China, Australia, the United States and Britain.
The focus on specialised products has so far insulated a2
from a slump in global dairy prices, which has slashed earnings
at other processors and led to job cuts at Fonterra,
the world's largest dairy exporter.
Separately, the company raised its 2016 revenue forecast to
NZ$267 million from NZ$230 million due to growth in infant
formula sales in New Zealand, Australia and China, and said its
recent expansion into the United States would also boost sales.
Offshore companies have been buying dairy assets in New
Zealand in anticipation that an expanding middle-class in China
and other emerging countries will boost long-term demand for
dairy products, despite a slump in buying in the past year.
The approach for a2 came after France's Danone Sa
last year picked up a milk formula processing plant and a
packing factory run by small domestic operators, while Chinese
dairy companies have been building milk formula plants in New
Zealand, where dairy exports totalled $9.6 billion last year.
($1 = 1.5354 New Zealand dollars)
