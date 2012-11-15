MILAN Nov 15 A2A, Italy's biggest regional utility, said on Thursday its management board had approved the issuance of bonds worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion).

The issue is part of a 2 billion euro programme approved on September 19 aimed at extending the average life of its debt and keep the financial flexibility to support its credit rating.

The bonds to be issued will be placed with institutional investors, A2A said. ($1 = 0.7856 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)