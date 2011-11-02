MILAN Nov 2 If a bid on the minorities at
Italian utility Edison is required at a premium there
will probably need to be a renegotiation of the restructuring
agreement inked between France's EDF and a group of
Italian core shareholders at Edison, a board member of regional
utility A2A said on Wednesday.
"The (deal) proposal would probably have to be renegotiated
if Consob (market regulator) decides to impose a bid (on
minorities) at a premium," the deputy chairman of A2A's
supervisory board Rosario Bifulco said on the sidelines of a
meeting.
Edison is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian
investors led by A2A.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)