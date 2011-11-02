MILAN Nov 2 If a bid on the minorities at Italian utility Edison is required at a premium there will probably need to be a renegotiation of the restructuring agreement inked between France's EDF and a group of Italian core shareholders at Edison, a board member of regional utility A2A said on Wednesday.

"The (deal) proposal would probably have to be renegotiated if Consob (market regulator) decides to impose a bid (on minorities) at a premium," the deputy chairman of A2A's supervisory board Rosario Bifulco said on the sidelines of a meeting.

Edison is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by A2A.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)