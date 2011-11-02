* EDF to take control of Edison under planned deal

MILAN, Nov 2 A deal reached between France's EDF and a group of Italian investors over restructuring at Italian utility Edison will probably have to be renegotiated if a bid on minorities is imposed at a premium price, an A2A board member said.

Edison, which has a market value of about $6.4 billion, is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A .

A broad agreement was reached last week between EDF and the Italian investors over a reorganisation of Edison that will give EDF majority control of the utility.

"The proposed deal would probably have to be renegotiated if (market regulator) Consob decides to impose a bid at a premium price," A2A supervisory board deputy-chairman Rosario Bifulco said on the sidelines of a meeting on Wednesday.

Last week, in a statement laying out its proposed offer for Edison, EDF asked to be exempt from a bid on Edison minority shareholders.

Under Italian law, any restructuring that leads to a change of control triggers a mandatory minorities bid with the price set by Consob.

"EDF is trying to make sure a minimum market float remains to act as human shield against any regulatory change Italy's government might be tempted to introduce once the French take control," a London-based investor said, requesting anonymity.

The deal hammered out between EDF and the Italian shareholders is based on a previous agreement penned back in March which had then been blocked by the Italian government in an effort to keep Edison in Italian hands.

"The rule is a bid must be priced at a minimum of the average price of the last 12 months which would be around 0.84 euros. The market is slowly waking up to the fact that this is as good as it gets," the investor said.

The supervisory board of A2A said on Wednesday it had approved an extension of the Edison shareholder agreement to the end of November to allow talks between the two sides to continue to reach a binding deal.

At 1330 GMT Edison shares were up 0.55 percent at 0.8245 euros. (Reporting By Giancarlo Navach and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)