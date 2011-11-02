MILAN Nov 2 The supervisory board of regional
utility A2A approved the guidelines for the continuation
of talks with France's EDF over the reorganisation of
Italian utility Edison , A2A said on Wednesday.
In a statement, A2A said the surpervisory board had agreed
the extension of the shareholder agreement between EDF and a
group of Italian investors to Nov. 30 to negotiate the binding
accord with the French group.
Edison, which has a market value of about $6.4 billion, is
jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led
by A2A and its peer Iren .
A broad agreement was reached last week between EDF and the
Italian investors over a restructuring of Edison that
should give EDF majority control.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)