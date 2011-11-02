MILAN Nov 2 The supervisory board of regional utility A2A approved the guidelines for the continuation of talks with France's EDF over the reorganisation of Italian utility Edison , A2A said on Wednesday.

In a statement, A2A said the surpervisory board had agreed the extension of the shareholder agreement between EDF and a group of Italian investors to Nov. 30 to negotiate the binding accord with the French group.

Edison, which has a market value of about $6.4 billion, is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by A2A and its peer Iren .

A broad agreement was reached last week between EDF and the Italian investors over a restructuring of Edison that should give EDF majority control.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)