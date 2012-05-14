MILAN May 14 Italy's biggest regional utility A2A said on Monday a syndicate of nine banks had agreed to provide funding for 1.25 billion euros to buy power generating company Edipower from Italy's No. 2 utility Edison .

Earlier this month a group of Italian investors led by A2A agreed a deal with France's EDF to give the French utility control of Edison.

In return for that, the Italian investors, grouped in the vehicle Delmi, will receive the 50 percent stake in Edipower owned by Edison.

