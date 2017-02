MILAN Dec 29 The boards of Italian regional utility A2A have given the go ahead to a preliminary agreement with France's EDF on the reorganisation of Italy's No. 2 utility Edison, the chairman of A2A's supervisory board Graziano Tarantini said on Thursday.

State-controlled EDF said on Tuesday it will pay 700 million euros to boost its stake in Edison to 81 percent from 50 percent as it moves to get a bigger foothold in Italy's energy market.

(Reporting By Giancarlo Navach)