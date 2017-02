MILAN, Sept 28 The supervisory board of regional utility A2A said on Wednesday it acknowledged the decision of its management board to continue talks with French power group EDF over the reorganisation of Edison on the basis of a deal inked in March.

Edison, Italy's No.2 power generator, is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by A2A.

The March deal, blocked by the Italian government, gave EDF full control of Edison in exchange for certain power generation assets for the Italian investors.