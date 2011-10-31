MILAN Oct 31 The management board of Italian regional utility A2A has approved the agreement reached in Paris last week with France's EDF over the reorganisation of Italy's No. 2 power generator Edison , A2A's management board chairman said on Monday.

"(The management board) approved the non-binding document signed in Paris with EDF which governs the main points of the restructuring of Edison," Giuliano Zuccoli said on the sidelines of the A2A board meeting.

Edison is jointly controlled by French electricity giant EDF and a group of Italian investors led by A2A and peer Iren .

Sources told Reuters last Friday EDF and Italian investors had reached a broad agreement over the restructuring of Edison giving majority control of the $6.4 billion utility to the French group.

As part of the agreement A2A and Iren will be partners in a vehicle that will take two prize hydroelectric stations currently owned by Edison unit Edipower.

Zuccoli said the agreement with Iren paved the way to strengthen cooperation between the two utilities, "also in prospective terms such as an Italian RWE".

He said it was premature to speak of new mergers between Italian multiutilities but added the creation of of a big Italian-style RWE "remained an objective".

