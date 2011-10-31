MILAN Oct 31 The management board of Italian
regional utility A2A has approved the agreement reached
in Paris last week with France's EDF over the
reorganisation of Italy's No. 2 power generator Edison ,
A2A's management board chairman said on Monday.
"(The management board) approved the non-binding document
signed in Paris with EDF which governs the main points of the
restructuring of Edison," Giuliano Zuccoli said on the sidelines
of the A2A board meeting.
Edison is jointly controlled by French electricity giant EDF
and a group of Italian investors led by A2A and peer Iren
.
Sources told Reuters last Friday EDF and Italian investors
had reached a broad agreement over the restructuring of Edison
giving majority control of the $6.4 billion utility to the
French group.
As part of the agreement A2A and Iren will be partners in a
vehicle that will take two prize hydroelectric stations
currently owned by Edison unit Edipower.
Zuccoli said the agreement with Iren paved the way to
strengthen cooperation between the two utilities, "also in
prospective terms such as an Italian RWE".
He said it was premature to speak of new mergers between
Italian multiutilities but added the creation of of a big
Italian-style RWE "remained an objective".
(Reporting By Giancarlo Navach)