MILAN, March 13 Italy's biggest regional utility A2A said on Thursday the European Investment Bank (EIB) had agreed to give it a 115 million euro ($160 million) loan to help fund waste management and hydroelectric projects.

In a statement A2A said the funding had a duration of 15 years.

A2A, controlled by the cities of Milan and Brescia, is due to present 2013 results on Friday.

($1 = 0.7192 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)