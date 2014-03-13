BRIEF-UniCredit end-2016 transitional CET 1 after cash call 11.49 pct
* after completion of capital increase CET 1 transitional ratio at end-2016 at 11.49 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
MILAN, March 13 Italy's biggest regional utility A2A said on Thursday the European Investment Bank (EIB) had agreed to give it a 115 million euro ($160 million) loan to help fund waste management and hydroelectric projects.
In a statement A2A said the funding had a duration of 15 years.
A2A, controlled by the cities of Milan and Brescia, is due to present 2013 results on Friday.
($1 = 0.7192 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* FY net profit 0.7 million euros ($746,410.00) versus 0.6 million euros year ago