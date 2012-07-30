MILAN, July 30 Italian energy company A2A received a binding offer from New-york listed KKR Global Infrastructure for full control of A2A Coriance sas, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The offer, put at 76.5 million euros for a full acquisition of the French company, will allow the A2A to reduce its net debt pile by 160 million euros and bring earnings of more than 30 million euros.

"The sale of Coriance falls within A2A's strategic objectives of improving its economics and financial position," the company said in a statement.

