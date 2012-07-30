MILAN, July 30 Italian energy company A2A
received a binding offer from New-york listed KKR Global
Infrastructure for full control of A2A Coriance sas, the company
said in a statement on Monday.
The offer, put at 76.5 million euros for a full acquisition
of the French company, will allow the A2A to reduce its net debt
pile by 160 million euros and bring earnings of more than 30
million euros.
"The sale of Coriance falls within A2A's strategic
objectives of improving its economics and financial position,"
the company said in a statement.
(Reproting by Philip Baillie)