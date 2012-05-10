MILAN May 10 Italy's biggest regional utility
A2A said on Thursday it expects its core earnings this
year to improve from last year thanks partly to the deal agreed
to revamp Edison.
The utility jointly controls Italy's No. 2 utility Edison
with France's EDF. Under the deal signed off earlier
this month, EDF will effectively swap Edison's 50 percent stake
in power generation unit Edipower in return for control of
Edison.
In a statement on Thursday A2A said its core earnings in the
first three months fell 7 percent to 271 million euros because
of a poor hydrolelectric power performance at its Montenegro
unit.
Net profit in the first three months fell 9 percent to 76
million euros, it said.
