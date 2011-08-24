* A2A owns 43.7 pct of Montenegro's EPCG

* A2A paid about 436 mln euros for stake

* Original deal envisaged A2A taking majority stake

RIMINI, Aug 24 A2A , Italy's biggest regional utility, intends to stick with its investment in Montenegro state power company EPCG despite changes to the original agreement that will now prevent it taking control.

A2A, which owns 43.7 percent of Elektroprivreda Crne Gore, signed an agreement with Montenegro in 2009 that paved the way for it to take a majority stake.

But in a Memorandum of Understanding on Aug. 4, A2A agreed in principle to waive its right to acquire majority ownership while the Montenegro government in turn waived a right it had to buy out A2A's shares in EPCG.

"There is no exit strategy, we have rebalanced the agreement," A2A management board chairman Giuliano Zuccoli said on Wednesday, adding the alterations had been necessary because of political changes in Montenegro.

Italian newspaper MF reported earlier on Wednesday that A2A could pull out of Montenegro following the change to the EPCG agreement.

EPCG generates much of its power from hydroelectric sources and one of A2A's aims is to import green energy once Italian grid company Terna has built an interconnector with Montenegro.

A2A, which jointly controls Italy's No. 2 power utility Edison alongside France's EDF has previously said it is looking at waste management opportunities in Montenegro to extract synergies.

Under the August MoU, A2A will be granted the right to manage EPCG until the end of 2014 with the possibility of a 5-year extension if certain conditions are met.

The MoU says A2A and the Montenegro government will agree an amendment to the original agreement before the end of this year.

Shares in A2A closed up 2.5 percent at 0.9175 euros while the STOXX Europe 600 Utility index was up 2 percent.

(Reporting by Paolo Biondi; Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Erica Billingham)