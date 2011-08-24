* A2A owns 43.7 pct of Montenegro's EPCG
* A2A paid about 436 mln euros for stake
* Original deal envisaged A2A taking majority stake
RIMINI, Aug 24 A2A , Italy's biggest
regional utility, intends to stick with its investment in
Montenegro state power company EPCG despite changes to the
original agreement that will now prevent it taking control.
A2A, which owns 43.7 percent of Elektroprivreda Crne Gore,
signed an agreement with Montenegro in 2009 that paved the way
for it to take a majority stake.
But in a Memorandum of Understanding on Aug. 4, A2A agreed
in principle to waive its right to acquire majority ownership
while the Montenegro government in turn waived a right it had to
buy out A2A's shares in EPCG.
"There is no exit strategy, we have rebalanced the
agreement," A2A management board chairman Giuliano Zuccoli said
on Wednesday, adding the alterations had been necessary because
of political changes in Montenegro.
Italian newspaper MF reported earlier on Wednesday that A2A
could pull out of Montenegro following the change to the EPCG
agreement.
EPCG generates much of its power from hydroelectric sources
and one of A2A's aims is to import green energy once Italian
grid company Terna has built an interconnector with
Montenegro.
A2A, which jointly controls Italy's No. 2 power utility
Edison alongside France's EDF has previously
said it is looking at waste management opportunities in
Montenegro to extract synergies.
Under the August MoU, A2A will be granted the right to
manage EPCG until the end of 2014 with the possibility of a
5-year extension if certain conditions are met.
The MoU says A2A and the Montenegro government will agree an
amendment to the original agreement before the end of this year.
Shares in A2A closed up 2.5 percent at 0.9175 euros
while the STOXX Europe 600 Utility index was up 2
percent.
(Reporting by Paolo Biondi; Writing by Stephen Jewkes;
Editing by Erica Billingham)