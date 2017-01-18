* Northern Italy generators ideally placed to export more -
CEO
* Flexible hydroelectric power suited to complement
renewables
* A2A may reconsider Montenegro presence
* A2A could make further acquisitions this year
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Jan 18 Italy's biggest regional power
utility A2A is positioning itself to benefit from
neighbouring countries' decisions to reduce nuclear power
production by selling them more of its electricity, its chief
executive said.
The energy provider mainly generates electricity from
hydroelectric power plants in the Italian Alps, placing it in an
ideal location to export to countries such as France and
Switzerland which have both announced intentions to reduce
electricity output from nuclear plants.
"We see increasing opportunities for exports to France,
Germany and Switzerland," A2A Chief Executive Valerio Camerano
told Reuters in an interview in London.
"The players placed in the northern part of Italy will be
more engaged in that game," he added.
The French government wants to reduce the country's reliance
on nuclear energy to 50 percent by 2025, down from 75 percent
now, while Switzerland plans to phase out nuclear power
completely by 2050. Germany plans to get rid of nuclear much
sooner, by 2022.
Camerano said A2A's power supply from hydroelectric plants
was flexible enough to cater for neighbouring countries where
import demand can fluctuate as they make greater use of
renewable energy.
Beyond Italy, A2A is already a power generator in
Montenegro.
However, Camerano said he may have to consider leaving the
country if the new government does not resolve issues about
investments, dividends and the management of the local company.
"If all the items discussed with the new government will not
be entirely solved, we will have to reconsider out presence in
the market," he said.
Expanding in its home market, A2A bought a majority stake in
smaller rival Linea Group Holding (LGH), in keeping with
government intentions to see more of Italy's roughly 1,500
municipal utilities form partnerships.
Camerano, whose company wants to triple its customer base to
1 million customers in the liberalised market by 2020, said A2A
could make further acquisitions this year, albeit not of the
scale of the LGH takeover.
"I do see more and more local players looking around," he
said.
(Editing by Keith Weir)