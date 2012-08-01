U.S.-based stock, bond funds attract cash in latest week -Lipper
NEW YORK, Feb 16 Investors poured $11.5 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the week ended Feb. 15, Lipper data showed on Thursday, buying equities for a third straight week.
MILAN Aug 1 Italian regional utility company A2A said on Wednesday first-half core profit rose 4.1 percent to 484 million euros ($596 million) helped by higher revenues in its energy, congeneration and heating businesses.
The company said it expected full year core earnings - or before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)- to progressively improve thanks to consolidation of power producer Edipower.
Net debt rose to 4.86 billion euros at end-June form 4.02 billion euro end-2011. ($1 = 0.8120 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)
SYDNEY, Feb 17 Virgin Australia Holding Ltd on Friday posted a 48-percent fall in first-half underlying pre-tax earnings and deferred the delivery of new Boeing Co 737MAX aircraft after airfares tumbled due to tough conditions in the domestic aviation market.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.