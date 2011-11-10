* A2A sees 5-10 pct fall in 2011 EBITDA

* Sees no liquidity issues going forward

* Shares down over 2 pct, underperform sector (Adds management comments, debt, shares)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Nov 10 A2A, Italy's biggest regional utility, said on Thursday it expects its core earnings for the year to fall by around 5-10 percent after poor results from its Montenegro business, sending shares lower.

In a statement A2A said a sharp fall in hydroelectric power production at its Montenegro unit EPCG will lead to a significant fall in results at the unit for the year.

In August, A2A said it would be tough to replicate the previous year's core earnings of around 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) but added the result would not be much different.

"The company has cut guidance for the year, debt has risen from the first half and EPCG is not generating the cash expected. These are all reasons for selling the stock," a Milan-based broker said.

At 1450 GMT A2A shares were down 2.6 percent while the European utility sector index was up 0.5 percent.

A2A managing director Renato Ravanelli said in a conference call with the press that the group did not face any liquidity problems going forward.

The escalating sovereign debt crisis is set to complicate life for Italy's indebted utilities already struggling with weak demand and falling power prices. A2A, like many other smaller Italian utilities, is controlled by local municipalities.

On Wednesday Italian 10-year yields shot through 7 percent, a new euro-era high that takes the country closer to a debt spiral and throws it into unchartered territory. The yield fell back below 7 percent on Thursday.

"We have a credit line not used of 2 billion euros and there are no important maturities in 2012," he said.

Net debt, which stood at 3.9 billion euros at the end of September, is expected to be around the same level for the full year, he said.

In the first nine months core earnings fell 2.9 percent to 659 million euros, A2A said in a statement. ($1=0.736 euros) (Additional reporting by Giancarlo Navach)