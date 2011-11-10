* A2A sees 5-10 pct fall in 2011 EBITDA
* Sees no liquidity issues going forward
* Shares down over 2 pct, underperform sector
(Adds management comments, debt, shares)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Nov 10 A2A, Italy's biggest
regional utility, said on Thursday it expects its core earnings
for the year to fall by around 5-10 percent after poor results
from its Montenegro business, sending shares lower.
In a statement A2A said a sharp fall in
hydroelectric power production at its Montenegro unit EPCG will
lead to a significant fall in results at the unit for the year.
In August, A2A said it would be tough to replicate the
previous year's core earnings of around 1 billion euros ($1.36
billion) but added the result would not be much different.
"The company has cut guidance for the year, debt has risen
from the first half and EPCG is not generating the cash
expected. These are all reasons for selling the stock," a
Milan-based broker said.
At 1450 GMT A2A shares were down 2.6 percent while the
European utility sector index was up 0.5 percent.
A2A managing director Renato Ravanelli said in a conference
call with the press that the group did not face any liquidity
problems going forward.
The escalating sovereign debt crisis is set to complicate
life for Italy's indebted utilities already struggling with weak
demand and falling power prices. A2A, like many other smaller
Italian utilities, is controlled by local municipalities.
On Wednesday Italian 10-year yields shot through 7 percent,
a new euro-era high that takes the country closer to a debt
spiral and throws it into unchartered territory. The yield fell
back below 7 percent on Thursday.
"We have a credit line not used of 2 billion euros and there
are no important maturities in 2012," he said.
Net debt, which stood at 3.9 billion euros at the end of
September, is expected to be around the same level for the full
year, he said.
In the first nine months core earnings fell 2.9 percent to
659 million euros, A2A said in a statement.
($1=0.736 euros)
(Additional reporting by Giancarlo Navach)