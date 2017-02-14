WELLINGTON Feb 15 New Zealand's A2 Milk Company Ltd said on Wednesday its half-year profit nearly quadrupled in the period to Dec. 31 compared with a year earlier, as baby formula sales in China jumped.

The milk and baby formula maker posted a net profit for the six months of NZ$39.4 million ($28.2 million), compared with NZ$10.1 million in the same period the previous year. ($1 = 1.3965 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Hugh Lawson)