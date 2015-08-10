(Adds details)

By Gianluca Semeraro

MILAN Aug 10 An offer by Spanish toll road operator Abertis for a majority stake in A4 Holding values the Italian motorway group at around 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

Abertis said in a statement earlier on Monday it had signed an exclusive agreement with a consortium that controls A4 Holding, including bank Intesa Sanpaolo and builder Astaldi, and expected to close a deal to take control of the Italian group before year-end, pending due diligence.

It did not provide any financial details.

One of the sources said the Abertis offer was based on an enterprise value of 1.19 billion euros for all of A4 Holding, adding the exclusive talks would last three months.

Abertis' bid beat rival offers from Italian motorway group Atlantia, infrastructure fund F2i and Macquarie, thanks to a higher valuation and because it outlined more interesting strategic perspectives for A4 Holding, the source said.

Atlantia could not immediately be reached for comment, while spokespeople for F2i and Macquarie declined to comment.

A4 Holding's assets include the lucrative highway that connects the wealthy cities of Brescia and Padua in northern Italy.

Intesa Sanpaolo is selling both the 45 percent stake it owns in A4 Holding together with Astaldi and other investors, and another 6.5 percent it indirectly owns, as part of a plan to shed non-core assets and focus on its banking business.

Cash-rich Abertis said last month it could spend up to 9 billion euros on motorways in Spain, Italy, Chile, Brazil, the United States and Puerto Rico as part of a global acquisition drive aimed at boosting shareholder value.

($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Holmes)