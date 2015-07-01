ROME, July 1 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has received expressions of interest to buy its majority stake in highway operator A4 Holding, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The sale is part of Intesa Sanpaolo's plan to shed non-core assets and focus on its banking business.

The whole of A4 Holding, whose assets include the lucrative highway that connects the wealthy cities of Brescia and Padua in northern Italy, could be valued at around 800 million euros ($887 million), the sources said.

Intesa Sanpaolo is selling both the 45 percent stake it owns in A4 Holding together with Italian builder Astaldi and other investors, and another 6.5 percent it indirectly owns.

Local governments in northern Italy have stakes amounting to some 32 percent of A4 Holding.

Two sources said Spain's Abertis was considering making a bid, but had yet to decide.

Italy's Toto Holding was interested in the asset, a spokesman for the construction company said.

Among other possible bidders, sources cited Italian motorway and airport operator Atlantia, infrastructure fund F2i, motorway operator Gavio and merchant bank Finint. The three firms declined to comment.

