LONDON, Sept 23 Motoring group AA Plc posted a profit before tax of 10.2 million pounds ($16.69 million) in the first half of the year, down sharply from 121.2 million pounds in the previous year.

Exceptional costs were 39.4 million pounds, up from 10.2 million pounds in 2013, after financing costs increased to 138.6 million pounds from 47.1 million pounds.

The company said it would not pay a dividend for the first half.

AA said it had initiated a search for a new chief financial officer to replace Andy Boland, who it said would "leave the board in due course". ($1 = 0.6110 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Steve Slater)