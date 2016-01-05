UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 5 Motoring group AA Plc said it had launched a connected-car joint venture which would allow it to provide faster roadside assistance by pre-empting and diagnosing breakdowns.
AA, which is best known for its roadside recovery service but also offers insurance, said it had launched Intelematics Europe, co-owned by AA, roadside assistance clubs in the Netherlands and Austria and Intelematics.
As part of the agreement, automatic signals would be sent by the car to the company in case of an accident and if a car breaks down, AA will be able to detect the problem remotely, allowing it to send a patrolman or a tow van. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.