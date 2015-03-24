March 24 AA Plc, best known for
roadside recovery service, plans to raise about 200 million
pounds through a share placing as part of a refinancing move
aimed at reducing its debt, Sky News reported, citing sources
familiar with the matter.
The share sale is to be accompanied by a refinancing of 735
million pounds of its senior debt facilities and could be
announced as early as Wednesday, Sky News reported.
(bit.ly/19N8NyJ)
Proceeds of the sale will be used to replace the balance of
an expensive form of debt, known as payment-in-kind, Sky News
reported.
Payment-in-kind notes are financial instruments that pay
bondholders or preference share holders with interest or
dividends in the form of additional debt instead of cash.
The investors that have been approached for the share sale
are expected to be supportive taking into account the strong
performance of the company, Sky News reported, citing sources.
Francesca Tuckett, a spokesperson for AA declined to
comment.
Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank
of Scotland were involved in the motoring group's
refinancing, which could be delayed to later this week, Sky News
said, citing sources.
Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Scotland
were not available for comment outside regular working hours.
(Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Gregorio)