UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, March 25 Aa Plc
* Aa plc ( "company") announces its intention to raise £935 million in aggregate from issuance of £200 million of equity and issuance of new class b notes to raise £735 million
* Proceeds to refinance £655 million 9.5% class b notes of aa bond co limited, to redeem £175 million 9.5% senior pik toggle notes of aa pik co limited and to repay £209 million of aa senior co limited's £663 million senior term facility ( "refinancing") as well as to pay redemption premium fees and expenses in connection with refinancing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Simon Jessop)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.