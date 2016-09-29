(Corrects paragraph 12 to clarify identity of buyers of AA's Irish unuit)

Sept 28 Motoring group AA Plc reported a 2.2 percent rise in revenue in the first half of its financial year on Wednesday, helped by growth in customers using its roadside assistance service.

Trading revenue rose to 467 million pounds ($607 million) in the six months to end-July from a year earlier, slightly ahead of a company-supplied consensus forecast of 461 million pounds.

Trading earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were unchanged at 192 million pounds because of increased costs associated with higher number of breakdowns in the period.

The results strip out any contribution from AA Ireland, which AA agreed to sell to Carlyle Cardinal Ireland Fund and Carlyle Global Financial Services Partners II in June for 156.6 million euros.

The firm said it had not seen any impact of Brexit-related issues on its operations.

Pension deficit almost doubled from a year ago to 622 million pounds, AA said.

AA said it would pay an interim dividend of 3.6 pence per share. ($1 = 0.7687 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)