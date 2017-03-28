UPDATE 1-German government looking into loan guarantees for Air Berlin
* Air Berlin "interesting" to players in European market (Adds CEO, CFO comments from annual meeting in London)
LONDON, March 28 Motoring group AA posted a full-year core profit of 403 million pounds ($505.5 million) on Tuesday, steady from the previous year and in line with expectations, supported by growth in new business.
AA, which offers roadside recovery and motor insurance services, saw a 14 percent growth in new business volume for the year ending Jan 31, 2017, it said in a trading statement.
Trading earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was up 0.2 percent from a year earlier and in line with 403 million pounds forecast on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The group's trading revenue rose 1.6 percent to 940 million pounds, below 953 million forecast.
Operating profit fell 4.4 percent, however, to 284 million pounds.
The firm said it had seen a positive start to the 2018 financial year.
AA said it would pay a final dividend of 9.3 pence per share, up 3.3 percent from a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7972 pounds)
MILAN, June 14 European pay-TV group Sky beat Mediaset in the race to broadcast UEFA Champions League matches in Italy from 2018, a source said on Wednesday, in a new blow for the Italian broadcaster.
* Dollar hits 7-month low after soft U.S. inflation data * Fed tipped to hike rates, policy statement awaited * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Releads, updates prices, adds comment) By Jan Harvey LONDON, June 14 Gold rose 1 percent on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data for May knocked the dollar index to nine-month lows ahead of a keenly awaited Federal Reserve policy statement. The U.S. central bank is widely tip