LONDON, Sept 22 Motoring group AA Plc reported a 1.4 percent drop in revenue in the first half of its financial year on Tuesday, due to weaker performance in its insurance business.

Revenue fell to 485 million pounds ($751.27 million) in the six months to end-July from a year earlier, slightly below a company-supplied consensus forecast of 496 million pounds, the firm said in a trading statement.

AA, which is best known for its roadside recovery service but also offers insurance, was listed by its private equity owners last year.

Trading earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 6 percent to 199 million pounds, against a forecast of 207 million.

The firm said an unexpected rise in insurance premium tax, which comes into force from November, was "likely to create additional churn in both insurance and roadside assistance".

AA said it would pay an interim dividend of 3.5 pence per share.

($1 = 0.6456 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)