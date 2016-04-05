LONDON, April 5 Motoring group AA
reported a 3.3 percent drop in trading earnings for its
financial year to 415 million pounds ($591.17 million) on
Tuesday, in line with expectations.
The drop in trading earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation, the company's preferred measure
of performance, was largely due to lower contributions from
insurance, new IT operating costs and investment in marketing
and diagnostic technology, AA said in a statement.
AA, which provides roadside recovery and insurance broking
services, started underwriting insurance in February.
Revenue fell 0.4 percent to 963 million pounds in the
financial year to end-January from a year earlier, compared with
977 million pounds in a company-supplied consensus forecast.
The firm said it would pay a total dividend of 9 pence per
share.
($1 = 0.7020 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)