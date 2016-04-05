LONDON, April 5 Motoring group AA reported a 3.3 percent drop in trading earnings for its financial year to 415 million pounds ($591.17 million) on Tuesday, in line with expectations.

The drop in trading earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, the company's preferred measure of performance, was largely due to lower contributions from insurance, new IT operating costs and investment in marketing and diagnostic technology, AA said in a statement.

AA, which provides roadside recovery and insurance broking services, started underwriting insurance in February.

Revenue fell 0.4 percent to 963 million pounds in the financial year to end-January from a year earlier, compared with 977 million pounds in a company-supplied consensus forecast.

The firm said it would pay a total dividend of 9 pence per share. ($1 = 0.7020 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)