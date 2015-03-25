LONDON, March 25 British roadside recovery firm
AA said on Wednesday it planned to drastically reduce
its debt burden and invest more in its IT and digital operations
as full-year profits lagged forecasts.
The firm said it would raise 200 million pounds ($297.28
million) in equity as part of a 935 million pounds refinancing
that would see it replace outstanding debt in the form of
expensive payment-in-kind notes.
That would help reduce its debt repayments by around 45
million pounds a year, the firm said.
Helped by strong underlying cash generation - income per
member rose 7.1 percent to 135 pounds over the year to
end-January - the AA said it would pay out no less than 50
million pounds as a dividend from full-year 2016.
Revenues over the period lagged forecasts, however, up 1
percent to 983.5 million pounds, just shy of a Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimate forecast of 985.1 million pounds and a mean
consensus estimate of 994 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6728 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Freya Berry)