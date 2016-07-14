Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
July 14 Aa Plc
* AA Plc sells around 80 million of shares via accelerated bookbuild for undisclosed seller
* Shares priced at 230 pence each - bookrunner
* Offer valued at around 184 million pounds ($243.43 million)
* Pricing represents an 8 percent discount to previous closing share price
* Offer represents c. 13 percent of free float Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7559 pounds) (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia and Freya Berry; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.