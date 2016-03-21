DUBAI, March 21 Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investments has signed a 3.6 billion euro ($4.05 billion) loan of five years duration which will be used to replace several of the state fund's existing debts, it said in a statement on Monday.

The transaction was arranged "on tighter terms compared to previous facilities", it said without detailing the loan's pricing.

Nine banks provided cash for the loan: Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Natixis, Societe Generale and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

A further, limited sell-down of the loan to other banks, known as a syndication, was now in process, the statement added.

Reuters reported last month that Aabar was close to securing the loan, which would repay existing loans including a $2.5 billion facility that was due to mature in April, with pricing of sub-200 basis points over benchmark rates.

Aabar manages a portfolio of investments spanning real estate and aerospace to financial services and energy. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)